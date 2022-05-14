Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 253,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,181,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 227,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $9.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

