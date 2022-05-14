Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.10. 3,366,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,103. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

