Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,580,000 after buying an additional 386,956 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $17.87 on Friday, reaching $371.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.44. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

