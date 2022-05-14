Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,801,000 after buying an additional 51,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,404. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

