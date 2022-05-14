Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $67.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,330.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,579.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,740.59. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,202.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

