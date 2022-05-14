Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

BA traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.20. 20,850,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,109,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.28 and a 1-year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

