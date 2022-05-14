Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after acquiring an additional 388,758 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

BDX stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.44. 1,192,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.26. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.