Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 563 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.33. 16,782,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,811,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

