Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $9.33 on Friday, reaching $79.17. 6,169,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,109. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

