Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Roscan Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

