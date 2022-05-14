Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.51.
Roscan Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
