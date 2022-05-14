Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 1,114 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,329,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,414,854. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.37 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $349.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

