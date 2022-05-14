Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 4,044 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,586,000 after buying an additional 206,548 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $273.33. 1,501,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

