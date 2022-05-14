Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 7,466 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.69. 2,907,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,667. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

