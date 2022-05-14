Roundview Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 394 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.11.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $46.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,001.11. 186,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,036.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,970.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

