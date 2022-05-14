Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVR by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NVR by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $45.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,293.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,531.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,058.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,087.17 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $63.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

