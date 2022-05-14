Roundview Capital LLC Buys 2,191 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,684,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,351. The company has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

