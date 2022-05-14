Roundview Capital LLC Buys 2,341 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 37.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,565. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

