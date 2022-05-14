Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,082,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,649,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of DG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.33. 1,630,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

