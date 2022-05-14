Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRCT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 501,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,812. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,447,949 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,583 in the last three months.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

