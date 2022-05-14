Roundview Capital LLC Has $10.56 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.51. 6,715,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,161,977. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

