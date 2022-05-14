Roundview Capital LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.07. 2,120,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

