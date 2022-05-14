Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,357,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,733,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,915. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $147.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

