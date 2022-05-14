Roundview Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.08. 19,193,199 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

