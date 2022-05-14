Roundview Capital LLC Sells 699 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,442,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,426,748. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

