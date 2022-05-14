Roundview Capital LLC Sells 897 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.82. 2,519,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,205. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

