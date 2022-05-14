Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$6.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$637.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.60.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at C$1,547,136.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

