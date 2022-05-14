Royal Bank of Canada Trims Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Target Price to 680.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from 710.00 to 680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pandora A/S from 820.00 to 780.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $812.50.

PANDY opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

