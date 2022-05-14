Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.56

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $3.99. Royal Mail shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROYMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $702.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.