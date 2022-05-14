RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in RPM International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

