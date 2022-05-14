S. Muoio & CO. LLC Increases Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Arcos Dorados comprises 0.7% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,015,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 632.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 536,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

ARCO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 670,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,960. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCO. HSBC cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

