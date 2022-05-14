S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $395,000 in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned 0.09% of Pine Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTOC. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $11,519,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,716,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,730,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 639,999 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,790,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTOC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,089. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

