Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

