Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $162.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.18. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 41.55%. Analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sachem Capital by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sachem Capital (Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sachem Capital (SACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.