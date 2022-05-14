SAFE2 (SAFE2) Price Reaches $236.23 on Exchanges

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.00545026 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,074.95 or 2.09723650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00035193 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004852 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

