Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SFE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

