Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of SFE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
