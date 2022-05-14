Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

Safex Token (SFT) traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Safex Token has a market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $258.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 77.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

