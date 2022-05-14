Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:SGA opened at $22.65 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

