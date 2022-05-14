Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Holdings Trimmed by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

SAGE opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.66 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

