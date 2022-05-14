SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.25 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Shares of SAIL opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.55. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $64.43.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $136,137.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,585 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.