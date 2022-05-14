Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sally Beauty’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company faced higher-than-expected pressure on the top line as inflation and supply-chain-related challenges escalated in the back half of second-quarter fiscal 2022. Sally Beauty’s fiscal second-quarter net sales and earnings declined year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The impact of inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges pushed management to lower its fiscal 2022 sales view. Sally Beauty has been grappling with escalated SG&A expenses for a while. As a percentage of sales, adjusted SG&A expenses expanded 240 basis points, owing to reduced sales volume and higher expenses. That said, growth in Sally Beauty’s e-commerce business is offering some respite. It continues to focus on its four strategic growth pillars.”

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.58.

SBH opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.