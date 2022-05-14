Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.40

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.3967 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of SAXPY opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAXPY shares. Barclays started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($46.32) to €43.00 ($45.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

