Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.40

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.3967 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of SAXPY opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.
