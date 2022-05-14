SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
NYSE:SD opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $673.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.40. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $21.26.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.