SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

NYSE:SD opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $673.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.40. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 182,341 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 411,810 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,927,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

