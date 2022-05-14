Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$37.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Saputo alerts:

In other Saputo news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,739.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,276,893.

TSE:SAP opened at C$25.94 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$25.57 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.35. The firm has a market cap of C$10.81 billion and a PE ratio of 31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.59%.

Saputo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.