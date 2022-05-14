Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.17.

SRPT opened at $65.97 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,442,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 370,902 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

