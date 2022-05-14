SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.28

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as low as $17.79. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 1,660 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $127.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

