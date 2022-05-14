Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.42) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.47) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.26) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.32) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.63) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.36 ($7.75).

Shares of SHA opened at €5.53 ($5.82) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.51. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($17.62).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

