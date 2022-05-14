Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $48.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,101.89. 301,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,865. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,185.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,308.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

