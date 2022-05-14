Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $1.81 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $13.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.56. 432,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,363. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.95 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

