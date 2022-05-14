Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Invests $577,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,489. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.