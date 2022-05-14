Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Makes New $245,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 432 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

Shares of COST traded up $11.09 on Friday, hitting $497.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $554.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

